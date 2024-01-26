Chillicothe Man Injured In Carroll County Crash

A Chillicothe man had moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on US 65, south of Route M in Carroll County Thursday morning. The crash occurred at about 6:10 am when 31-year-old Tyler Gibson of Chillicothe was southbound, changed lanes into oncoming traffic, and ran into a pick-up driven by 26-year-old Lucas Sanders of Carrollton. Gibson’s car was then struck by a semi driven by a 37-year-old Slater man and ran off the road, striking the ditch.

Gibson was taken to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment. The other drivers were not injured.