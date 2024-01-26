Chillicothe Police Report – Thursday

Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

8:02 AM, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Jackson Street in reference to an unattended death.

9:43 AM, Officers responded to the 3100 block of Litton Road for a report of an assault. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

12:13 PM Officers responded to the 800 block of Business 36 Hwy for a report of an assault. As a result, one subject was arrested and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

9:49 PM, Officers conducted a traffic stop near Washington and Clay Street. During the stop, the driver, a 19-year-old woman, was found in possession of marijuana and alcohol containers. She was arrested, transported to the police department, and found to be under the influence of marijuana. She was charged with DWI, processed, and released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.