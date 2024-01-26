Livingston County Commission Agenda

The Livingston County Commissioners meet in regular session Tuesday and Thursday. The meetings will begin at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.
Tuesday,
At 9:30 is the final budget hearing
At 10:00, there will be discussions with the Sheriff about the remodeling of that building.
Thursday
at 9:30, the commission will have the bid opening for the Sheriff’s Department remodel.
At 10:00 is the bid opening for the Sheriff’s Department door.
At 11:00 am is the meeting with CRC.
Meetings of the Livingston County Commission are open to the public.