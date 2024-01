December Unemployment Figures Mixed

Unemployment numbers in December are both up and down across the local counties. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 2.2%, down from 2.3% in November

Chariton…………. 2.3%, steady from November

Daviess…………. 2.5%, down from 2.8% in November

Caldwell…………. 2.6%, down from 2.7% in November

Grundy………….. 2.8%, up from 2.7% in November

Carroll…………… 2.9%, up from 2.4% in November

Sullivan………….. 3.0%, up from 2.8% in November

Linn………………. 3.8%, up from 3.6% in November

The State of Missouri is at 2.8%, down from 2.9%. The US unemployment figure is at 3.5%, steady from November.