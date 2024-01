The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 67 calls for service Friday. Some of the calls included traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

12:36 PM Officers investigated an unattended death in the 1400 block of Easton. While the death does not appear suspicious at this time the investigation continues.

1:38 PM Officers took a walk-in report of identity theft. Information was obtained and the investigation continues.