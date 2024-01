The Livingston County Health Center Board of Directors will meet Tuesday at Noon. The meeting is in the lower level meeting room of the Health Center.

Old Business on the agenda includes:

Information on the Furnace, (COVID/RSV/FLU/and Sewer Shed), Budget, and Community Assessment.

New Business includes:

The Front Door

Building Insurance

The Community Wellness Committee

And “Misinformation”

There will be opportunities for public and board comments