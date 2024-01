A Carrollton woman had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday at about 7:48 am in Carroll County. State Troopers report 45-year-old Chrissy M. Staton of Carrollton was eastbound on US 24, near Route V, and slid on the ice-covered road. She overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road and her car overturned. Staton was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

