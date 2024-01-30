Search
DNR Announces Pesticide Collection In Carrollton

Four free Pesticide Collection events will be held by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources this year, one will be in Carrollton.  The collection events will be open from 8:00 am. to noon and are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

On October 5th, the DNR will be at 901 S. Main St. in Carrollton. To collect the following:

  • Herbicides.
  • Insecticides.
  • Fungicides.
  • Rodenticides.
  • De-wormers.
  • Fly tags.
  • Fertilizers containing pesticides.

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide-production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers, or similar facilities will not be accepted.

