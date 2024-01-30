Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

City Council Takes Action To Renovate OR Replace Police Facility

Agreements to begin work on possible renovation or design and construction of the new Chillicothe Police Facility were presented at Monday’s Chillicothe City Council meeting.  If they build, the new facility would be constructed on city-owned property adjacent to the current police facility.  The city has budgeted $7.2 million for the project, including an estimated $6 million for construction.

Construction work on the project could begin near the end of the year.

At Monday’s meeting, the city approved:

The contract for Architect Services  with Hoefer Welker LLC,

The contract for Financial Advisory Services with McLiney & Company

A resolution to reimburse itself for Capital Expenditures for the project.

And a contract with Terracon Consultants for Geotechnical Services.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601