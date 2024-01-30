2024 Livingston County Budget Approved

The final 2024 Livingston County Budget was approved by the County Commission and will be filed with the state of Missouri. County Budget Officer and Clerk, Sherry Parks, says there have been some adjustments to the budget since the first hearing. One was to move items from one fund to another. The other change was adding a bill for the elevator work to the budget as it will be paid this year.

The budget includes $6.4 million carried forward from 2023 and $10.6 million of estimated revenue. The budgeted expenditures total $12.6 million dollars.

The budget includes a cost of living increase for employees and elected officials of 4.5% and an increase in the retirement contribution from 1.25% to 1.5%

Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas spoke on some of the revenues for the county.

He says law enforcement is a large part of the county’s expenditures.

The full text of the Presiding Commissioner’s comments is available here.