MDC Offers FREE Winter Birding Hike

A Free Winter Birding Hike is offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation on February 15th near Cameron. The Hike will be from 8:00 am to Noon at Wallace State Park and is open to anyone 12 years old and above. Registration is required and a link is provided with this story.

MDC conservation educator Adam Brandsgaard says Winter is a good time to go birding. Without foliage on trees and shrubs, birds are more easily spotted. Winter also brings migrants from the north. Brandsgaard will lead the hike and help participants spot and identify birds. Participants will need to dress for the weather. They can leave the hike to return to their cars at any time.

To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4h6.