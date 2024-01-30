State Awards Summer Library Grants

Three area libraries are recipients of the Secretary of State’s summer library grants. The state awarded 49 grants total. State Librarian Robin Westphal says “Summer library programs have been an important way to encourage reading as a lifelong habit, engage reluctant readers with fun activities, and help students keep their skills up.”

The local libraries include:

Livingston County Library $9,790 for Fairytale Adventures!

Carrollton Public Library $6,490 for Summer Adventures begin NOW!

Daviess County Library $7,042 for Knowledge is the first step in your ADVENTURE and it BEGINS AT THE LIBRARY!