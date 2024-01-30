Jail Bookings

Search
Two bookings on Monday for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

In Daviess County, deputies arrested and booked 34-year-old Christopher Lee Huffman of Trenton on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Non-Support.  He is held with bond set at $1,000 cash only.

In Caldwell County, Hamilton Police arrested 29-year-old Hans Gilbert Lee Davis of Braymerfor alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.  He was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $7,500 cash only.

