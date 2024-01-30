Search
A1C Testing Offered In February

February is Heart Health Month and the Livingston County Health Center is offering free hemoglobin A1C tests to Livingston County residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays in February from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on a walk-in basis.

This special promotion targets the link between Diabetes, diagnosed or undiagnosed, and heart disease.  In the United States, about 98 million adults—that’s 1 in 3—have prediabetes, and over 8 in 10 of them don’t know they have it. Additionally, more than 37 million people have diabetes. Prediabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes and other long-term health risks, like heart attack and stroke.

The A1C test measures your average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months. It’s a commonly used test to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes and is also the main test to help you and your healthcare team manage your diabetes.

The health center recommends you get a baseline A1C test if you’re an adult over age 45—or if you’re under 45, are overweight, and have one or more risk factors for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.  No appointments are necessary for this promotion.  Fasting is NOT required.

