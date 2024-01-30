Health Center Board Tensions Continue

Tension among the Livingston County Health Center Board continues and was stirred up by a one-word agenda item. The board handled old business without issue.
In New Business:
Sherry Weldon told the board she is having problems with the replacement of the front door as the current opening does not meet “CODE”. The board asked that she continue her efforts. They also asked that she get estimates for replacement doors for the basement.
The board approved the purchase of AV equipment for the conference room. This includes the purchase and installation of three gooseneck mics, eight ceiling speakers, a stationary camera, and a laptop. The project totaling just over $32,500 would be paid for by a grant. This does include a two-year service agreement.
An agenda item simply labeled “misinformation” was listed under new business. The Board’s Attorney, Robert Cowherd was asked about the item before the agenda was set.
This item was at the request of board member Clayton Vadnais, who wanted to address items he saw as “misinformation” or comments he did not agree with, some going back to when he began serving on the board and he wanted to address those items.
The board heard a rebuttal from Doug Doughty. They also heard comments from other board members on the topic.
The comments continued at the end of the meeting in the Board Comment section.
