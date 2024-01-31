City Still To Decide Between Building Or Remodel of Police Facility

While the Chillicothe City Council has determined improvements are needed for the Chillicothe Police Facility, the decision has not been made to replace or remodel. Monday, the council hired Heofer Welker Architects to begin evaluating the current facility. City Administrator Roze Frampton explains.

Frampton says those findings will be presented to the council.

As they begin that process, the City is also evaluating the adjacent property, should it be needed for construction.

That is properly known as geotechnical services.