The Chillicothe Police Report for Monday and Tuesday includes 140 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

Monday

12:05 PM, Officers took a report of a missing person that was last seen on Calhoun St. Officers were able to locate the woman. She was found in a healthy condition and was not considered missing by Officers.

3:57 PM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Washington St. in reference to a motor vehicle crash. Investigation continues.

Tuesday,

2:51 PM, Officers made a traffic stop for a vehicle displaying the incorrect registration. The driver had three active warrants and was arrested. He posted $500.00 bond and was released.

9:19 PM, Officers responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street for a domestic assault. Officers located the suspect and detained him. Officers determined an assault had occurred. The man was arrested and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Jail on a 24-hour hold.