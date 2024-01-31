Troopers Report Crash And Arrest

One crash and one arrest are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for the area counties.

Tuesday at 7:10 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 190 in Jamesport left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 54-year-old Lisa F. Bechtel of Trenton was northbound on 190 and ran off the road, struck an embankment, and her vehicle overturned, coming to rest on the passenger side. Bechtel was wearing a safety belt and was taken to the Jamesport Outreach Clinic for treatment of minor injuries.

In Linn County, Troopers arrested a Kansas City man, 34-year-old Elvin I. Rodriguez Zuniga, at about 11:03 pm for alleged driving while revoked, DWI, and speeding. He was processed and released.