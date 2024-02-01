Eighty-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday.

11:39 AM Officers investigated a report of shoplifting in the 600 block of Business 36 HWY.

12:49 PM Officers arrested a woman at the Livingston Co Courthouse on a warrant. She was released on her own recognizance.

1:46 PM Officers at the LEC took a report of theft. Some of the items were located at a local pawn shop. A suspect has been identified and charges are sought.

1:58 PM Officers arrested a man on a municipal citation from another city. The man posted bond and was released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.