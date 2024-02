Two area residents were arrested Wednesday by State Troopers.

At about 8:50 am in Clinton County, Troopers arrested 78-year-old Derryl G Matthes of Dawn for alleged failure to register as a sex offender. He was held at the Clinton County Jail.

At about 5:50 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Nevada W Woody of Chillicothe for alleged speeding and driving while suspended. He was processed and released.