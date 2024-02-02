Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 79 calls for service Thursday

12:24 PM Officers took a report of theft of services from a business in the 300 block of Cherry Street. A suspect has been identified and criminal charges are expected.

03:34 PM Officers located two runaway juveniles in the 800 block of BUS. 36. One was released to a parent while the other was later transported for a detention order issued by another state’s juvenile court.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, well-being checks, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.