Sergeant Woelfle Completes 22 Week Training

Sergeant Dustin Woelfle from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) program at Northwestern University. Sergeant Woelfle successfully completed the 22 week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from May 1 – October 1, 2023. This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 21,000 students both nationally and internationally.

Sergeant Woelfle attended the program that included a total of 25 students, fellow law enforcement leaders, from around the United States, for the twenty-two-week period. Woelfle is the first law enforcement officer from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to attend this program.