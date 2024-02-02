Search
Livingston County Library Celebrating 100th Anniversary

The Livingston County Library will celebrate National Library Month with its 100th anniversary on February 12th.  A special program will be held at 1:00 pm at the main library.  Library Director Sue Lightfoot-Horine described the library’s beginning.

In that 100 years, the library has grown and includes the expansive new Lillian DesMarias Youth Library, the first youth-centered library within the nation.  Lightfoot-Horine says the public is invited to the event in the second-floor courtroom of the main library.

The event will also include refreshments.

 

