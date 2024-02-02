North Star Feeds Expanding In Brunswick

Missouri Department of Economic Development announced the partnership between North Star Feeds and the Missouri Works program. North Star Feeds announced it will expand in Brunswick, investing more than $3.7 million and creating 5 new jobs. The company’s expansion of its existing facility will allow for increased process and energy efficiency while increasing product output.

North Star Feeds’ Brunswick location recycles waste vegetable oils and fats through filtration and heating processes to transform them into usable materials for renewable energy. The expansion is expected to be complete in about two years, includes the addition of a new warehouse, maintenance shop, and boiler room. The company will also install new rail track, equipment, and product lines, while disposing of outdated materials.

Anthony Pellegrino, Vice President of Operations for North Star Feeds says, “Thanks to this program, we have already hired two new employees and are in the process of hiring three more for our plant expansion in Brunswick, Missouri.”