Chillicothe Elementary School Progress

Work continues at the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion project. Last week the HVAC units arrived on the job site and a crane was used to place them on the roof of the new building.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the warmer weather has allowed the contractors to continue working on the exterior. As the brick layers are completing their work, the contractors will begin the installation of windows and doors.

As the building is made weather-tight, the work will continue on the interior, including the hanging of drywall and interior fixtures.