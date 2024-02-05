Lady Hornets Use 3rd Quarter Push To Power Past Panthers

The 15-1 Chillicothe Lady Hornets were facing another tough task on Monday night traveling to Centralia. Following wins over Grain Valley, Smithville and Benton, the Lady Hornets were taking on the #10 team in Class 3, the Lady Panthers.

Chillicothe’s defense was on point from the start, allowing just two points in the quarter while racing out to a 10-2 start. Centralia clawed back into the game though in the 2nd period and tied the game up going into halftime in a low scoring, 18-18 affair.

In the 3rd quarter Chillicothe found themselves trailing when seniors Jolie Bonderer and Kayanna Cranmer sparked a 16-0 run for the Lady Hornets to take control. Bonderer scored the go ahead bucket, then assisted on the next two, including one to Cranmer. The Lady Hornets established their largest lead of the game at the end of the run, 34-19 and went into the 4th quarter up by 12. The lead equaled the total number of points scored by Cranmer in that quarter alone.

Chillicothe never allowed Centralia to get back into the game in the 4th and won 49-36. The Class 4 #3 Lady Hornets are now 16-1 this season and will host Marion Kauffman Tuesday night at home.

Chillicothe 10 18 37 49

Centralia 2 18 25 36

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Bonderer 12, Cranmer 12, Liz Oliver 10, Lyla Beetsma 9, Delanie Kieffer 4, Lydia Bonderer 2

Centralia – Braylin Brunkhorst 12, Ryenn Gordon 10, Morgan Ross 8, Raegan Anderson 6