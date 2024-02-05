Hornets Boys Basketball Beats Platte Valley

Chillicothe welcomed in the Platte Valley co-op of South Nodaway and Jefferson Conception on Monday night. The Hornets trailed at the end of the first quarter 14-11 but took the lead into the halftime break with an offensive outburst in the 2nd quarter scoring 21 points to go up 32-24. Then Chillicothe relied on their defense in the 2nd half, allowing just 11 points the rest of the way to secure a 52-35 victory.

Chillicothe improves to 13-4 and will host Marion Kauffman on Tuesday night.

Chillicothe 11 32 44 52

Platte Valley 14 24 29 35

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – James Mathew 19, Jaishon White 12, Kenyen Gannan 9, Jackson Trout 5, Langston Johnson 4, Alijah Hibner 3

Platte Valley – Justin Miller 14, Alex Mattson 13, Brandon McQuan 5, Tucker Klamm 3