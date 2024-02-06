MoDOT To Close I-35 For 24 Hours

If you travel to and from Kansas City on Interstate 35, you will need to find an alternate route beginning February 19th. The Missouri Department of Transportation will CLOSE the freeway in both directions, between U.S. 69 just south of Cameron to Route 116 in Lathrop for 24 hours for demolition of the Route H Bridge. The closure will begin on Monday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. and continue through Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

MoDOT says additional single-lane closures on I-35 under the bridge may also take place before and after the closure.

During the closure, a signed detour will be in place guiding interstate traffic onto U.S. Route 69 and Route 116. Motorists will not be able to access the following routes and will need to seek an alternate route:

Route 116 west of I-35 towards Lathrop.

Brooking Road south of Route 116.

S. Route 69 south of the roundabout.

Route 116 east of the roundabout.

NE 256 th Street east of U.S. Route 69.

Route 121 east of U.S. Route 69.

S. Route 69 west of I-35 towards Cameron.