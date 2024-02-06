Polar Plunge Saturday At Simpson Park

The 17th annual Polar Plunge in Chillicothe will be Saturday at Simpson Park. The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri athletes. Plungers are encouraged to wear their tropical-themed outfits for the event which will begin with onsite registration at 11:30 am and the plunge is at 1:00.

Organizers hope to meet their goal of $11,000, which will be added to the statewide funding from more than 10 events and the statewide goal to top one million dollars.

There is still time to preregister for the Plunge here: https://support.somo.org/event/2024-chillicothe-polar-plunge/e521396

or sign up Saturday at the Plunge at Simpson Park.