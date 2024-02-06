No Planned Changes At Hedrick – Catherine Hamilton

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital’s appointment of Catherine Hamilton as Administrator took place shortly after the announcement at the beginning of 2024 that St Luke’s, the parent company of the local hospitals, and BJC have merged. Hamilton says that will not mean immediate changes for the local facilities.

Hamilton speculated on some possible changes as things are evaluated.

She says OB/GYN services are likely to continue as they are right now.

She says unless there is a change in the nationwide number of OB/GYNs, the situation is likely to continue.