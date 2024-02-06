Catherine Hamilton – Administrator At Hedrick Medical Center & Wright Memorial

Catherine Hamilton, the Administrator for Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital accepted the position in January after serving as the Interim Administrator since August. Hamilton says she has been serving as Chief Nursing Officer at the hospitals for several years.

Hamilton says it was a choice to come to Chillicothe.

She says Hedrick Medical Center provides a variety of services to their patients and is also involved in the community. She spoke with KCHI about those topics and we will hear more from her in this series of stories.