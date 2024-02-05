Livingston County Sheriff’s Report For Late January

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter part of January and early February includes investigations and several arrests.

January 29th, deputies assisted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in the recovery of stolen property. Items were located in Avalon and secured. The items were then turned over to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

January 31st LCSO took a report for a violation of the compulsory school attendance law at Chula R-3 School. A report will be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges.

February 1st Property damage was reported in a field near LIV 351 and LIV 312. A tractor-trailer had become stuck in the field after attempting a U-turn. The tractor-trailer was removed by Gabrielson’s Towing and no charges are being sought.

Other Arrests:

January 25th, 25-year-old Cheyenne Harkins of Chillicothe was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on an original charge of alleged no insurance. She posted bond.

January 30th, 42-year-old Bryan Hughes of Chillicothe was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order from an original charge of alleged endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with physical evidence. Hughes was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

January 31st, 25-year-old Kennadie Stottlemyre of Chillicothe was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear warrant on an original charge of alleged driving while revoked/suspended. she posted bond.

February 1st, at 9:00 am a deputy saw a vehicle traveling 84 mph in a 65-mph zone on US 36 near LIV 269. A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Michelle Andres Medina-Valencia, of Venezuela, for no valid driver’s license. She posted bond.

February 2nd at 7:51 pm, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling North on US 65 near Business 36, with no passenger-side headlight. A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Angela Weisz of Carrollton, for alleged driving while revoked/suspended first offense. She was cited and released.

Training:

On January 25th and 26th, the LCSO hosted a two-day court security training which was put on by the Missouri Sheriff’s Association. Several members of our office were fortunate to attend along with staff from the Chillicothe Police Department and staff from several other Missouri Sheriff’s Offices. The training was a great refresher on ensuring the courtroom and courthouse remains one of the safest locations for citizens and staff alike.