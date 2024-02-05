Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend

One-hundred-seventy-one calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department reports for Friday through Sunday.

Friday;

9:59 AM, Officers responded to the 400 block of Jackson Street for a report of possible theft.

Saturday:

6:36 AM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of S Washington Street to check the well-being of a subject. Officers contacted the subject who requested to be transported by EMS to the hospital.

Sunday:

12:34 AM, Officers responded to the 400 block of Reynard Street for a report of theft. Officers have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate them. The investigation is ongoing.

2:00 AM, Officers took a report of debit cards being fraudulently used in the 200 block of Washington Street. The suspects have not been identified at this time and the investigation continues.

4:30 PM, Officers at the Police Department took a report of stolen property. The subject reported a 4-wheeler was stolen from his residence. There are no suspects identified at this time.

Officers also made well-being checks, responded to reports of suspicious activity and domestic disturbances, conducted traffic stops, made business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.