Troopers Arrests Three For The Area Counties

Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol are in the weekend report for the area counties.

Sunday

In Daviess County at about 1:34 am, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Kristopher K. Taylor of Trenton for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

In Dekalb County at about 3:20 pm, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Earl D. Baxter of Plattsburg for alleged speeding, no valid license, and a Clay County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while suspended. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.

In Ray County, at about 5:20 pm, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Benjamin J. Pitham of Chula for alleged DWI, speeding, and a lane violation. He was processed and released.