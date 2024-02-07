Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety-two calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

10:10 AM Officers responded to the 1300 block of Calhoun after a 911 caller advised they needed help. Officers discovered it was a medical emergency and called for EMS to respond.

12:08 PM Officers responded to the 200 block of Polk Street for a suicidal subject who had already injured themselves. The person was convinced to be transported for medical care.

06:56 PM Officers responded to the 1900 block of 3rd Street for an unresponsive citizen. EMS arrived and was transported for medical care.

07:18 PM Officers responded to the area of Henry and Primrose after a deranged male was chasing citizens and making bizarre claims. The male was located and was cited for peace disturbance and was advised to no longer disturb the neighborhood.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.