State Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday.

At about 7:35 am in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Carter R. Hanson of Kansas City on a Lafayette County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged speeding and no valid plates. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

At about 7:25 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 27-year-old Zachary W Bloomfield of Marceline for alleged DWI, failure to have two lighted headlights, and displaying the plates from another vehicle. He was processed and released.