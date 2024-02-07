Grants Available For First Time State Fare Livestock Exhibitors

The Missouri State Fair Foundation is encouraging youth to participate and exhibit animals at the Missouri State Fair and is providing grants to first-time exhibitors. The foundation recognizes the important life lessons learned by exhibiting livestock and understands exhibiting livestock at the Missouri State Fair can be costly.

They hope that by offsetting some of the costs incurred by exhibiting livestock, more young people will be able to benefit from this experience.

Entry deadline is April 1st, with the winners announced on May 1st. Applications are available online and must be emailed or mailed to the Missouri State Fair Foundation with a postmarked date no later than April 1st.

Additional details and the application online here.