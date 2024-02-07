Search
Sentencing For Koch Set For Thursday Morning

Sentencing for Nicole Marie Koch of Chillicothe on endangering the welfare of a child will take place Thursday.  The hearing is set for 9:00 am in the 3rd floor Courtroom at the Livingston County Courthouse.  Koch was arrested in April of last year on four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest.

In December, she entered a guilty plea to one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and the remaining counts were dropped.  The prosecution recommended suspending the imposition of the sentence, with five years probation.

Koch will appear before Judge Ryan Horsman.

