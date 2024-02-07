Search
Bids For Tree Trimming Approved By Board Of Public Works

Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works approved the contract for tree trimming around power lines.  They also set the date for the Spring Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off.

The Electric Services department received four bids for tree trimming.  The board approved the bid by Aerodynamic Lawn and Tree Service for three years.  The contract is $133,333 per year.

The Refuse Department set the date for the household Hazardous Waste drop-off for March 23rd.  The drop-off will be from 9:00 am to Noon at the location on Brunswick Street.

In the Executive session, three personnel matters were handled.

The board promoted Colton Reeter to Electric Superintendent.

There were two hirings:

Anna George was hired for Customer Service.

Lane Widner was hired as Refuse Collector.

