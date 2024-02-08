Three Booking And An Extradition In Report From Sheriff

Three bookings into the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

34-year-old Michael Kamren Lent was booked by Caldwell County officers for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged non-support and driving while revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on a Parole Violation warrant from a charge of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is set at $27,500.

34-year-old Stephanie Rae Standley was arrested by Livingston County Deputies for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. She is held with no bond allowed.

23-year-old Skylar Austin Loucks was booked by Caldwell County officers for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed.

53-year-old Shawn M Geary is awaiting extradition following his arrest out of state on charges of alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged driving while revoked or suspended and no insurance. Bond is set at $5,200.