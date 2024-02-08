Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

4:06 AM, Officers responded to the area of Washington and 3rd Street for a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident. No suspects have been identified at this time. No injuries were reported.

9:58 AM, Officers made a traffic stop near the intersection of Cowgill St. and Green St. During the stop, Officers began an investigation of driving while intoxicated. The female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. She was later released with citations.

10:06 am Officers responded to the 500 block of Washington Street for a report of theft. The investigation continues.

11:12 AM, Officers arrested a subject who turned themselves in at the Police Department on a Livingston County Warrant. That person posted bond and was released with a court date.

11:15 AM, Items that had been reported stolen were recovered in the 500 block of 2nd Street. The investigation is ongoing.

12:26 PM, a report of a barking dog in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane resulted in an arrest. The owner of the dog was found to have two warrants out of Linn County. They were arrested and released to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

8:57 PM, Officers took a walk-in report of harassment that had occurred in the 10 block of Clay Street. A written statement was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.