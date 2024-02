A Severe Weather Spotter Training session was held in Chillicothe on Wednesday. The National Weather Service presented the program for first responders. Meteorologist Alex Krull explained the importance of having trained spotters in the local area.

Krull says the training is done early in the year to provide a refresher before we start to see severe weather.

Attending the program were members of the Chillicothe Fire Department and departments around the area.