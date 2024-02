A Barring, MO woman accused of abandoning her child is charged with alleged endangering the welfare of a child. Thirty-four-year-old Megan R Pauley is wanted on the Sullivan County warrant that carries a bond of $15,000, cash only.

On January 29th, Milan Police investigated the report of the child left at a convenience store in Milan and failed to return for the child. The Child was turned over to her grandmother and a report was made to Family Service.