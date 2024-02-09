Search
Two Livingston County Court Cases

A Chillicothe woman facing three counts of endangering the welfare of a child was in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday for arraignment.  25-year-old Sara Elizabeth Eller entered a plea of not guilty.  The case was continued to March 7th at 9:00 am for Plea and Trial Setting.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 31-year-old Tyler Montana Gibson for alleged Failure to Appear on charges of alleged Possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.  Gibson was scheduled to appear in Livingston County Court on Thursday for Plea and Trial Setting.  His bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

