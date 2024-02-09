Three Booked Into The Caldwell County Jail

Livingston County Deputies arrested two who were booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center.

61-year-old William Earl Stoner of Chillicothe was booked into the jail on a probation violation for a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

33-year-old Alisha Marie Laws of Chillicothe was booked into the jail on a probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.

Chillicothe officers arrested 30-year-old Dustin Michael Clock of Dawn on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000 cash only.