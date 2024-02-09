Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 91 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:

7:31 AM, Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Dickenson Street for a suicidal man with a shotgun. Officers were able to contact the man and de-escalate the situation. He was taken to a hospital for a court-ordered mental evaluation.

10:51 AM, Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle from a business located in the 300 block of S. Washington Street the investigation continues and there are no suspects at this time.

9:59 PM, Officers served a Livingston County warrant on a person in the 1600 block of Rosewood. That person was unable to post bond and was taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.