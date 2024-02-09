Livingston County Commission Meetings

The Livingston Country Commission will meet with elected officials and with Fairview Township as part of their scheduled meetings next week. The meetings begin at 9:30 am in the Commission Room.

Tuesday, the commissioners will meet in the Circuit Courtroom at 10:30 am with the county elected officials.

Thursday, members of the Fairview Township Board will meet with the commissioners for the Cart Rock Program.

Other items on the agenda include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.