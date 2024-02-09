Four Ordinances On Trenton Council Agenda

Four ordinances and several items of discussion are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The Council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.
Ordinances to be presented include:
The Mutual Aid Agreement with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA).
An agreement with the Asher Group for Mass Emergency Notification Services.
A contract will be presented for Rock Hauling services with S&B Hinnen Hauling and Construction.
A contract will be presented for Aggregate Hauling services with TB Dozing & Excavation
Under New Business, there will be
Consideration for Large Diameter Hose quotes
Security Camera System for the fire station
Approval of bids for the 10th & Oklahoma water main phase 2
Discussion about the airport hanger project.
A closed executive session is planned to follow the meeting for legal and real estate matters.