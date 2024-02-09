Four Ordinances On Trenton Council Agenda

Four ordinances and several items of discussion are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The Council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

Ordinances to be presented include:

The Mutual Aid Agreement with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA).

An agreement with the Asher Group for Mass Emergency Notification Services.

A contract will be presented for Rock Hauling services with S&B Hinnen Hauling and Construction.

A contract will be presented for Aggregate Hauling services with TB Dozing & Excavation

Under New Business, there will be

Consideration for Large Diameter Hose quotes

Security Camera System for the fire station

Approval of bids for the 10th & Oklahoma water main phase 2

Discussion about the airport hanger project.

A closed executive session is planned to follow the meeting for legal and real estate matters.