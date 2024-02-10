Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Seventy-nine calls for service were handled b the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:

02:15 AM Officers responded to the 100 block of Brunswick Street for a disturbance. Parties involved were separated with one requesting to be seen by EMS.

03:38 PM Officers returned to the 1200 block of Bryan for the same prior suicidal subject who had injured themselves. Officers took the individual into custody. Officers applied for and were granted a 96 hour warrant for the person who was transported for mental evaluation.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.