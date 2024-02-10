Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests of area residents are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Saturday morning.

In Sullivan County at about 12:20 am today, Troopers arrested 30-year-old Strong L. Kamba of Milan for alleged DWI, no insurance, and failure to maintain the right half of the road. He was processed and released.

In Adair County at about 1:14 am, 21-year-old Jacob D. Henry of Cowgill was arrested for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

In Clinton County at about 1:30 am, Troopers arrested 42-year-old Timothy J. Hamer of Cameron for alleged DWI, speeding, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 24-hour hold.